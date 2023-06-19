Quavo and Offset Reunite to Celebrate Takeoff's Birthday [Photos]

Quavo and Offset have managed to push past whatever wedge came between them following Takeoff’s death to celebrate their fallen comrade’s birthday, which would have been his 29th.

via: XXL

On Sunday (June 18), Takeoff’s friends and family gathered to celebrate what would have been the rapper’s 29th birthday at a park in Atlanta. Video and photos from the special event reveal both Quavo and Offset were in attendance. Other than Takeoff’s funeral, this is the first time they’ve been seen together on camera since Takeoff’s death.

One photo from the event shows Quavo talking to Offset who has his arms cross. They are both wearing shirts that display Takeoff’s face. The event featured the releasing of several sky lanterns in Takeoff’s honor. The former partners in rhyme also posed in a group photo.

There has been speculation that Quavo and Offset haven’t been seeing eye-to-eye since Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston outside a private party he was attending with Quavo on Nov. 1, 2022. Back in February, it was reported Quavo and Offset got into a fight backstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards due to Quavo not allowing Offset onstage during Quavo’s performance of his Takeoff tribute track “Without You.” Offset later denied the claims. Back in April, fans assumed Quavo was throwing shade at Offset’s Takeoff tattoo in an Instagram post. However, now it appears the two rappers have extended the olive branch.