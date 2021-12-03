Public Memorial for Young Dolph Reportedly in the Works

The public will have the opportunity to celebrate the life of slain rapper Young Dolph during a public ceremony slated to take place later this month.

via: Revolt

Following a private funeral service for Young Dolph, a public memorial for the beloved rapper is reportedly in the works. According to HipHopDX, Pastor Earle Fisher, who spoke at Dolph’s private service on Tuesday (Nov. 30); said during the ceremony that a public memorial will be held for the late 36-year-old at Memphis’ FedExForum on Dec. 16. The venue has capacity for almost 19,000 people.

Only Dolph’s family and friends were allowed to attend Tuesday’s ceremony, after which he was laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. The Dum and Dummer MC was tragically gunned down by two unknown assailants on Nov. 17 while stopping by Makeda’s Cookies. Over two weeks since the shooting, police have yet to make any arrests, which Pastor Fisher said is concerning.

“With all of the pomp and circumstance that elected officials and civic leaders have put around this heinous murder, we could do something to bring the people who have been involved in this to accountability and justice a whole lot sooner,” he reportedly said during Dolph’s funeral. “The reality is there is a body being buried just about every day in Shelby County, and often we have people who are in powerful positions that have created policies that make these bodies pile up.”

As reported by REVOLT, three men fired shots into a mourning crowd outside of Makeda’s Cookies the day after Dolph’s death. A man was then fatally shot a few days later where police found a car that they believe was used by Dolph’s killers. The car, a two-door white Mercedes Benz, has also been reportedly linked to an additional Tennessee shooting.

Memphis police previously released surveillance photos of the two men they believe attacked Dolph, but they have yet to be caught.

Please contact Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 901-528-CASH