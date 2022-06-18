President Joe Biden Falls Off Bike Near Vacation Home [Photo + Video]

President Biden took a tumble earlier today — but he’s okay!

via Complex:

NBC News reports the accident happened when he was attempting to dismount his bike on Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park, close to his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware. He didn’t suffer any injuries.

After falling, U.S. Secret Service Agents scooped him up.

“I’m good,” the president said to reporters, explaining that he got his “foot caught” in the toe cages.

The 79-year-old and First Lady Jill Biden were on a morning ride and Joe wanted to say hello to a crowd near the bike trail. The two had just stopped when he tumbled to the ground. President Biden was thankfully wearing a helmet. Once he regained composure, he spoke with the group of people.

The White House issued a statement, saying the fall was the result of a bike pedal blunder, saying “his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine.” The statement continued, “No medical attention is needed.”

Friday was Joe and Jill Biden’s 45th anniversary, which they spent at their beach home.

He shouldn’t be on a bike 1, at 79, and 2, as President of the United States.

Biden just beefed it on his bike in Delaware pic.twitter.com/eYj2oG0tHJ — Quoth the Raven (@QTRResearch) June 18, 2022

President Joe Biden falls from his bicycle at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. He stood up quickly and rode away after speaking to the crowd. ? @nytimes pic.twitter.com/tdL20V3B68 — Sarah Silbiger (@Sarah_Silbiger) June 18, 2022