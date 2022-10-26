President Biden on Getting Brittney Griner Released: "We're Not Stopping"

As previously reported, yesterday (Oct. 25), Russian officials denied WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal, meaning she will serve nine years in prison for traveling to their country with cannabis oil.

via: Reuters

The United States is in “constant contact” with Moscow about Brittney Griner, the U.S. WNBA basketball star being held in Russia, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, after her appeal against a nine-year sentence for drug smuggling was denied.

“We’re in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittany and others out. So far we’ve not been meeting with much positive response but we’re not stopping,” he said.

Biden also warned Moscow against using a nuclear weapon, after Russia told the United Nations that it believed Ukraine was planning a “dirty bomb,” an allegation Western officials have dismissed.

“Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for it use a tactical nuclear weapon. I’m not guaranteeing you that it’s a false flag operation yet, we don’t know. But it would be a serious mistake,” Biden said.

This “No” won’t stop our advocacy for the release of #BrittneyGriner. Brittney: you, your mental health, and your physical wellness are all in my prayers. You will make it through this. pic.twitter.com/KbfjgXG2zB — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 25, 2022

The following statement was released regarding Brittney Griner pic.twitter.com/gPhTmq3O9K — WNBA (@WNBA) October 25, 2022

I really hope Brittney Griner stays alive and can come back to the states this year. So worried about her mental state and how this latest news will affect her well-being. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) October 25, 2022