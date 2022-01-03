Pregnant Eve Shows Off Baby Bump, Says She 'Can't Believe' She'll Be 'Meeting This Little Person'

Eve is getting ready to meet her little one in just a few weeks — and she can’t wait!

via People:

On Monday, the 43-year-old pregnant rapper shared an Instagram photo of herself dressed in black as she cradled her baby bump, tagging her husband Maximillion Cooper in the picture.

“Can’t believe how soon I’m gonna be meeting this little person ?????” she captioned the post while Cooper simply commented, “????????”

Several stars shared sweet messages to Eve in the comments, including Brandy, RHOA star Marlo Hampton, and Eve’s Queens costar Nadine Velazquez. Naomi Campbell also commented, “So thrilled for you @therealeve , there is nothing like it ??????”

The rapper later responded to a follower who asked when she would reveal the sex of her baby, writing, “very sooonnn hehe ??”

Last month, Eve gave her followers a glimpse at the baby shower her loved ones threw for her back in October. The musician was joined by her friends and family for the special occasion, including her husband, mother Julia Wilch-Jeffers, and costars Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

In the photos posted to Instagram, Eve smiled and cradled her baby bump as she wore a silk burgundy dress.

“#babyshower in October ?? thanku @ejlefton for the most amazing day!!! And thanku to all you ladies for making me feel so special!!! I’ve been meaning to post these for weeks!!! ???? pic number 1 is me and my momma ??” she captioned the post.

In November, Eve announced the exciting news that she and Cooper are expecting their first baby together in February.

The “Who’s That Girl?” singer shared the happy update alongside photos of herself cradling her baby bump while wearing an all-black ensemble.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ?? You all know how long we’v [sic] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” Eve captioned her post.

Reposting the same images to his page, Cooper, 49, wrote, “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way! ??”

Eve married the British entrepreneur in June 2014 after four years of dating, and she is a stepmom to Cooper’s four teenage children — Lotus, 19, Jagger, 17, Cash, 15, and Mini, 13 — from his previous marriage.

We can’t wait to meet the little one as well!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EVE @therealeve ? (@therealeve)