Pregnant Ciara Dances and Shows Off Baby Bump at Russell Wilson's Football Game: 'Love You So Much'

Ciara is embracing the changes that come with pregnancy.

via: People

On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer posted Instagram snaps with her Denver Broncos quarterback husband, Russell Wilson, and a video of her dancing after his team’s win against the Chicago Bears.

In the post, the couple — who are expecting their third child together — posed from the football field as Wilson, 34, wore his football gear, while placing his hand on Ciara’s stomach.

The “Level Up” singer appeared in great spirits as she displayed a bright smile, in a pair of black sunglasses and a Broncos bomber jacket. Her attire also consisted of a white top and matching loose pants, with blue-and-white sneakers.

As Ciara planted a kiss on Wilson’s cheek in the second slide, her blonde hair rested neatly on her shoulders, while the final clip saw it blowing gracefully in the wind as she danced and twirled.

“I love you so much. #3,” the soon-to-be mother of four wrote in her caption as she referenced her husband’s jersey number.

“It’s giving another BOY!!!,” one fan predicted in the comment section, while another said, “Ciara’s game day fit is always.”

Among the comments from fellow celebs included one from La La Anthony, who left a string of heart-eye emojis.

Ciara announced her pregnancy back in August by sharing a black-and-white video of her dancing to her song with Chris Brown, “How We Roll.”

In the clip, the star showcased her baby bump and wrote the lyrics, “‘You look at me like that again, we make another kid … you my heart I’m your rib.”

Wilson and Ciara are already parents to daughter Sienna Princess, 6½, and son Win Harrison, 3. The singer also shares 9-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future.

Ciara has been sharing many snaps throughout her pregnancy and recently shared an update with fans. Posting on Instagram Thursday, she wrote, “Face gettin a little chunky … and I like it.”