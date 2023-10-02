Barack Obama All Smiles During Nike Headquarters Visit After Tucker Carlson's Interview with Fraudster Who Claims He Had Drug-Fueled Sex with Obama

On his X show, Tucker Carlson interviewed Larry Sinclair, a man who claims to have smoked crack and slept with Barack Obama in 1995.

Former President Barack Obama was all smiles during his visit to the Nike headquarters after the bombshell secret gay life aquations made by convicted con artist Larry Sinclair and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the Daily Mail, Obama joked about wanting ‘free swag’ and delivered a short speech about the shoe company’s “pursuit of excellence” during his visit to the Portland, Oregon, campus.

A Nike employee posted a video of the visit on social media.

“So, who’s in charge of my swag?” the former president asked the crowd. “I mean you know why I’m here — for the latest stuff so I can impress my daughters.”

Several Nike employees and supporters of the ex-prez took the opportunity for a photo with the retired politician.

The 44th President has rarely been seen in public since former Carlson claimed that he’d “smoked crack” and had sex with men.

Carlson appeared on the Adam Carolla Show earlier this year, where he alleged that “In 2008, it became really clear that Barack Obama had been having sex with men and smoking crack.”

The conservative talking head also conducted an interview with Sinclair, the self-published author of Barack Obama & Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies & Murder? who claimed to have had a sexual relationship with the former President in 1999.

“I had given Barack $250 to pay for coke. I start putting a line on a CD tray to snort, and next thing I know, he’s got a little pipe, and he’s smoking,” Sinclair said in a clip posted by Carlson on X, formally known as Twitter.

“I just started rubbing my hand along his thigh to see where it was going, and it went the direction I intended it to go,” Sinclair continued. “You had sex with him twice, you … watched him smoke crack twice — you had no idea who he was.”

“It would be a story if the media really cared about telling people the truth.”

Sinclair has been spreading the claim since 2008 when Obama was still running for his first term as President.

Back then, the author gave reporters several phone numbers to contact alleged witnesses to corroborate the story, but according to several outlets, each lead ran dry.

Tim Shipman of the Telegraph wrote after the press conference that “at least some” of Sinclair’s other alleged corroborating information didn’t seem to add up.