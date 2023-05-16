Pregnant Chanel Iman Reveals Sex of Her Third Child [Video]

Chanel Iman will soon be able to call herself a mom to three girls!

via: Page Six

The pregnant model and her boyfriend, Davon Godchaux, revealed the sex of their first child together in a sweet video shared on Instagram Monday.

“The gender reveal is here!!!! Surprise,” she captioned the post.

The footage shows Iman, 32, and the New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, posing for a maternity shoot with her daughters, Cali, 4, and Cassie, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Sterling Shepard.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, clad in an all-white look with her baby bump on display, says she is hoping for a boy, while Godchaux, who has a son from a previous relationship, shares that he wants a girl.

Iman’s daughters are also split, with Cali wishing for a brother and Cassie hoping for a sister.

Finally, the runway pro pulls a streamer to reveal pink confetti, to the delight of all.

“#GirlDad,” Godchaux proudly wrote in the comments section.

Iman debuted her pregnancy earlier this month while on the set of a photo shoot with reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Heather Rae Young and fellow model Bianca Mitsuko.

She later shared the news with her Instagram followers, writing, “Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one.”

Iman and Godchaux have been dating since early 2022.

The NFL player has hinted that an engagement might be in the near future, writing, “My love my everything! Soon to be mine forever” alongside their pregnancy announcement.

Their blended family recently enjoyed a trip to the Nickelodeon resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, where the expectant star wrote on Instagram that “so many great memories were made.”

Iman was previously married to Shepard.

The former couple got married in March 2018 but announced in January 2022 that they were divorcing.

She and the New York Giants wide receiver, 30, finalized their divorce and agreed to share joint custody of their two girls days before the model announced her third pregnancy.