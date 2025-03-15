Pregnant Cassie Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 in Birthday Tribute to Her Husband Alex Fine

BY: Walker Published 21 minutes ago

One month after announcing her pregnancy, singer Cassie has confirmed the sex of her third baby with her husband, actor Alex Fine.

The “Me & U” singer confirmed her third child’s sex while celebrating her husband Alex Fine’s birthday via Instagram on Thursday.

“There aren’t words to describe how grateful I am that I get to do this life with you!” she began her lengthy caption. “The laughter and pure joy that I get to experience with you is beyond any of my dreams and manifestations.”

Advertisement

Ventura, 38, gushed, “You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!

“Happy (belated) Birthday!!” she continued. “We love you, we love you, we love you!!!”

The performer first hinted in her February pregnancy announcement that she was expecting a son.

Advertisement

“#3,” she told her Instagram followers at the time, adding a blue heart emoji.

Ventura and Fine, 32, previously welcomed daughter Frankie, now 5, and daughter Sunny, now 3, in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The couple’s love story began in 2018 after Ventura’s breakup from on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs made headlines.

Fine proposed in August 2019, with the pair walking down the aisle within days.

Advertisement

He has yet to directly address his partner’s November 2023 lawsuit against Combs, in which Ventura accused the 55-year-old of rape, physical abuse and more.

The former couple settled just one day after Ventura’s filing.

Six months later, CNN released 2016 footage of Combs beating his ex in a hotel — which his team is now claiming was “altered.”

When the “inexcusable” video went viral, Fine wrote a message via Instagram blasting “abusers” but did not name Combs directly.

Advertisement

The embattled music mogul was arrested in September 2024 and is awaiting trial at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on racketeering, prostitution and sex trafficking charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

via: Page Six