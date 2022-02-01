Pregnant Bre Tiesi "Horrified" After Her and Nick Cannon's Baby News Was Publicly Revealed [Photo]

Just days after news broke that Nick Cannon was expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi, the mom-to-be is speaking out about the moment.

via: AceShowbiz

Days after photos of their baby shower in Malibu, California made their way out online, the pregnant model took to her Instagram Stories to break her silence.

“Given the recent announcement regarding my pregnancy, I would like to address a few things,” she wrote on January 31. “From the day I found out I was pregnant, I was over the moon excited and filled with joy. I am incredibly excited and eager to be a mommy.”

The model, who is pregnant with Nick’s eighth child, went on to say that she “purposefully kept my pregnancy private for various reasons, and am horrified that this precious moment was exploited and plastered all over TMZ.” She continued, “This was not how I’d hope to share this news especially given that I’ve been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy. With that said, thank you to those surrounding me with love during this beautiful time in my life. I cannot wait to meet my son.”

Her post arrived a day after Nick confirmed that he’s expecting baby No. 8 during an episode of his talk show. “This was always in the back of my mind, like, ‘What is the right time? How do I share this?’ ” he said on “The Nick Cannon Show”. “I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough-she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media.”

As for why he eventually confirmed the news, “The Masked Singer” host shared that he felt the need to address the matter after photos of him and Bre throwing the sex reveal party surfaced online. “I didn’t know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off,” Nick explained, referring to his and Alyssa Scott’s late son who died last December. “Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn’t planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I’m with my family.”

During the episode, Nick also revealed that he decided to do celibacy after learning of Bre’s pregnancy. “My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre [Tiesi] was pregnant,” Nick divulged. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this].”

Nick made headlines on Sunday after he was seen hosting a baby shower for his eighth child. In some pictures, the soon-to-be mom looked stunning as she proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a tight, white strapless dress. Another photo, meanwhile, featured the guests shooting off party poppers filled with blue confetti, which meant that the baby is a boy.

Nick is also father to twins Zillion and Zion, who were born in June 2021, and his daughter, Powerful, who was born in December 2020. He additionally shares twin children Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey and 4-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell.