Prayers Up: NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is 'At Home Dying' Amid Cancer Battle [Video]

NeNe Leakes made a somber revelation the other night at her new Linnethia Lounge.

While addressing the crowd and comments accusing the former ‘RHOA’ star of being rude, NeNe shared that her husband, Gregg Leakes, is dying.

Gregg was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018, but it went into remission after treatment.

In June, NeNe revealed that Gregg’s cancer had returned and he was recovering from surgery.

Sadly, it seems Gregg’s health has taken a turn for the worse. “My husband is at home dying,” NeNe says at one point in the clip. She also says he has just “days” to live.

Watch NeNe speak on it below. We’re keeping the Leakes family in our prayers.