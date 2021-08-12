‘Power’ Creator Courtney A. Kemp Inks Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

With the Power Universe currently roaring on with the third edition, Raising Kanan, creator Courtney Kemp is entering a partnership with Netflix.

via: Variety

Through the overall deal, she will develop new projects via her production banner End of Episode. End of Episode’s development and support teams, as well as president Chris Selak, will join in the move to Netflix. Selak will continue in her role and lead the company alongside Kemp.

“Courtney is the real deal — a creative force and world-builder who makes great shows. I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense for what audiences want,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global TV, said in a statement announcing the pact. “Courtney has accomplished something really rare and extraordinary in television and we are thrilled to welcome her to Netflix.” The partnership enables Kemp’s End of Episode to expand its global footprint while focusing on putting the spotlight on stories from women, BIPOC and LGBTQ creators.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp added. “I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.” Kemp will remain an executive producer within the “Power” universe, alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton.

Prior to creating the massive “Power” franchise for Starz, which consists of four spinoffs (“Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” “Power Book IV: Force” and “Power Book V: Influence”), she wrote and produced for “The Good Wife” and “The Bernie Mac Show,” among other series.

“For over 8 years, we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp and we look forward to continuing that relationship across our multiple ‘Power’ Universe series,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz. “She will continue to executive produce across all series for years to come alongside co-creator of the ‘Power’ Universe Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Mark Canton. STARZ remains the home of the ‘Power’ Universe and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, who continues to play a critical role in the world and had a unique and specific vision from the start.”

Congrats Courtney, can’t wait to see what she cooks up next.