Post Malone Thanks Beyoncé After NFL Halftime Show Performance

Post Malone shared a sweet message to Beyoncé for letting him join her during the NFL Christmas Day halftime show performance.

The musician, 29, made a surprise cameo during Beyoncé’s epic Christmas Day halftime show at the Texans-Ravens game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Beyoncé, 43, brought major holiday spirit — and Cowboy Carter vibes — to the football event, arriving on horseback and performing in a snow-white cowboy hat and sparkly white cowgirl outfit.

Later in the show — after Beyoncé performed with country singer Shaboozey — Malone appeared, and the pair dove into their hit collab “LEVII’S JEANS.”

Malone expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to share the stage with the music icon in a message shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Dec. 28.

“Thank you @Beyonce so much for havin me out in Houston, and on your beautiful record. Also, thank you for sharin your talent and art with the world. I love you,” he wrote.

Fans took the opportunity to share their praise for the recent collaboration, with one X user commenting, “IT WAS FANTASTIC!” Another chimed in with a hopeful, “New collab??”

The halftime show marked the first time Beyoncé performed songs from her latest album in front of a live audience, and the evening — which has since been dubbed the “Beyoncé Bowl” — also featured a special cameo by her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

