Porsha's Fiance Slammed By His Ex's Alleged Side Dude After Pulling Out Receipts Of Affair [Photos]

The man who Simon Guobadia alleges has been sleeping with his estranged wife Falynn Guobadia is finally speaking out after Simon dropped some receipts today accusing the pair of creeping.

via: AceShowbiz

Simon Guobadia continues to hold on his claim that his ex Falynn Guobadia was cheating on him when they were still together. Proving his allegation, he has now pulled out some of the receipts of his ex’s alleged affair with Jaylan Duckworth a.k.a. Jaylan Banks.

On Sunday, June 6, Simon took to his Instagram page to share several pictures and a video from security cameras around his house. In the said photos and clip, Jaylan were allegedly caught visiting Simon’s home in Miami to hook up with his wife when he was out of town.

“When I say I have receipts of a cheating wife, this is what it looks like when Jaylan Duckworth (AKA Jaylan Banks) comes to my home on different days to sleep with my wife while I’m out of town in Miami,” Simon wrote in the caption of his post. “Wait for the video showing them coming back to my home at the end of a night out trying to avoid front door cameras.”

Slamming his estranged wife and her alleged side dude for not knowing better, the fiance of Porsha Williams added, “The dumb f**ks forgot the security cameras cover 360 degree view of the property. You cannot come on the property without being noticed by security cameras.

“There are more receipts if needed,” he claimed, before stressing that Falynn’s alleged affair was the reason why he’s divorcing her. “Tell me how many husbands or wives should tolerate this type of behavior from their spous. I filed for divorce a second time AFTER this video. She got a baby ‘Jesus’ to prove that she was actively cheating,” he concluded his note.

Meanwhile, Jaylan has seemingly responded to Simon’s claim. Taking to his Instagram Story, the former accused the latter of being the guilty one as he wrote, “The interview didn’t even drop yet and he’s already ready to attack. That’s a sign of guilt.”

Simon got engaged to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha in May, less than a month after he called it quits with Falynn. “After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Falynn, who was Porsha’s friend on the Bravo show, announced at the time. “This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

This gets messier and messier.