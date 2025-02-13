Porsha Williams Slams Ex Simon Over ‘Campaign of Obstruction and Harassment’ in Fight Over ‘RHOA’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia married in November 2022 before confirming their split in February 2024.

Williams has slammed her estranged husband, for allegedly attempting to hinder her “ability to sustain her livelihood and career,” In Touch can exclusively report.

Porsha, 43, filed a response to Simon’s recent motion demanding the court vacate an order allowing her to film RHOA inside the $7 million mansion they once shared.

Advertisement

Porsha has also asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle on November 25, 2022.

Simon argued for the prenup to be thrown out. Porsha also asked for temporary exclusive use of their home. Simon claimed Porsha had her own separate property nearby and should move there.

The judge awarded Porsha temporary exclusive use of the Georgia mansion despite Simon’s objections. In November 2024, Porsha said the court ruled that she could film RHOA inside the home and had “unrestricted right to film and produce television, film or social media or other audiovisual content in and around the Marital Residence.”

As In Touch first reported, weeks later, Simon asked the court to reconsider the decision on allowing Porsha to film the Bravo show inside the pad. Simon claimed he was owed a hearing on the matter before a decision was reached.

Advertisement

In her new motion, Porsha denied a hearing was required. She asked that Simon’s request to vacate the order be shut down.

Porsha’s lawyer, Randall Kessler, argued, “The court’s Order Permitting Filming in the Marital Residence is both just and equitable under the circumstances. Preventing Wife from filming her day-to-day activities and lifestyle in the marital residence, over which she has exclusive possession, use and occupancy, is neither reasonable nor fair.”

“Such a restriction would unjustly hinder Wife’s ability to sustain her livelihood and career, which are intrinsically tied to her public persona and professional obligations,” Porsha’s lawyer added.

Porsha and her attorney called out Simon for his alleged “abusive litigation.”

Advertisement

Randall wrote, “Since Wife’s initiation of the instant divorce matter and insistence on the enforcement of the Prenuptial Agreement, Husband has engaged in a campaign of bad-faith and abusive litigation all targeted at retaliating against Wife with the goal of intentionally restricting her ability to earn a living, expand her career and establish independence from Husband.”

Porsha’s lawyer continued, “Husband’s retaliatory motives are evidenced by the fact that both of the parties’ participated in reality TV, prior to and during the marriage, including numerous instances where filming took place inside the marital residence.”

Porsha accused Simon of “consistently” seeking to delay and prolong the divorce, “further demonstrating his abusive approach to the legal process.”

Her lawyer ended, “Husband’s instant Motion to Vacate Order Permitting Filming in Marital Residence is yet another attempt to perpetuate this campaign of obstruction and harassment. By granting Wife the right to film in the residence she occupies, the Court has maintained a balanced and equitable approach, ensuring that Wife’s ability to provide for herself and move forward independently is not unduly compromised by Husband’s continued interference.”

Advertisement

A judge has yet to rule.

via: In Touch Weekly