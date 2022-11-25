Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Are Married + Former 'RHOP' Stars Monique & Chris Samuels Show Off Their Wedding Looks [Video]

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are officially married!

The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at the Four Seasons in Atlanta this afternoon.

While no official pictures have been released, former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ couple Monique and Chris Samuels’ took to Instagram from the hotel lobby to show off their traditional Nigerian wedding looks.

“Repping my 35% as we celebrated the Guobadias’ today! Congrats to my sis @porsha4real and Simon!!!!” Monique captioned the video.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique Samuels (@mrsmoniquesamuels)

Congrats to Simon and Porsha!