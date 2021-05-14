Porsha Williams' New Fiance Challenges Cheating Claims With $75,000 Rewards [Photos]

Porsha Williams’ new fiancé Simon Guobadia has stated he will pay $50K to anyone who has receipts that he cheated on his wife and Porsha.

via: AceShowbiz

On Thursday, May 13, Simon shared on Instagram a picture of his alleged lover Jessica Harris in his car. In the caption, he first wrote, “Let’s have some fun. If anyone can show credible receipts that I cheated on my ex-wife between 6/14/2019 (date of marriage) and 1/15/2021 (date of initial divorce filing), I have $50,000 waiting for you.”

“In the meantime, we have timeline issues with someone claiming to have dated me at the same time as my fiance Porsha,” the film producer continued. “I have an extra $25,000 for any receipt showing that this actually happened. Let’s get to some facts.”

Simon was hit with the cheating accusations on May 11, just one day after he confirmed his engagement to Porsha. At that time, Jessica shared on Instagram a picture of herself in his car and captioned it, “He moving faster than his car.” Although he was not featured in the photo, his purple jacket could be seen sitting on her lap.

Simon first met Jessica in March, according to Gossip of the City. They were unveiled to have gone on multiple dates in April, around the same time he started dating Porsha. He reportedly still texted the blonde girl as recent as last week.

Porsha herself divulged that she has been seeing Simon since a month ago. “Our relationship began a month ago–yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night,” the reality star explained when announcing her engagement to Simon. “Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she added. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon is putting his money where his mouth is.