Porsha Williams’ Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia, Sparks Romance Rumors with Designer | lovebscott.com

Less than a month since Porsha Williams filed for divorce, Simon Guobadia appears to be on the prowl.

via: Page Six

Fans are speculating that Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, has moved on with fitness apparel designer and influencer Jenelle Salazar.

People began questioning the nature of the pair’s relationship after Salazar shared a series of Instagram photos last Friday posing in front of and inside a black Rolls-Royce car.

Guobadia, 59, frequently posts photos of a similar vehicle, and he even showed himself leaning against it on the same day as Salazar’s post.

Guobadia further fueled romance rumors when he commented three fire emojis on a snap of Salazar in a bikini Monday.

She returned the favor by dropping the same emojis below a video of him in a club Monday.

By Tuesday, both Guobadia and Salazar were posting Instagram Stories from the same yacht in a tropical destination.

In one of the videos Guobadia shared, it appeared there was a women’s swimsuit coverup and sunglasses on the couch beside him.

Neither Guobadia nor Salazar responded to Page Six’s requests for comment.

Fans have since flocked to both of their Instagram pages to talk about the rumors.

“Why you want everyone to know you mess with that lady husband,” one user asked Salazar, referencing Williams.

“Now yall could have at least waited till the ink dried bf [before] yall popped up..” someone else wrote.

“Why u hiding dat other chick? U kno u not on dat yacht by yourself,” another fan commented on one of Guobadia’s post.

The speculation comes less than a month after Williams, 42, filed for divorce from her husband, to whom she was married for just over a year.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has since removed Guobadia’s last name from her Instagram page and thanked her followers for being there for her amid the split.