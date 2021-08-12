Porsha Williams Announces Departure from Dish Nation After 8 Years

Porsha Williams is leaving Dish Nation.

On Wednesday, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star announced that after eight years she’s saying goodbye to the show.

“Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard,” she wrote in a lengthy caption, adding that “Dish Nation” has been “one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best-produced shows on television.”

“But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others,” she continued. “So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”

Andy Cohen told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week that Porsha is likely to be returning to ‘RHOA’ for Season 14, and she’s also slated to return as one of the co-hosts for the next season of “Bravo’s Chat Room.”

Lest we forget, she’s also filming her expanded ‘RHOA’ spin-off about her life and family.

See Porsha’s announcement below. We’d say that with one less check to her name, the likelihood of her returning to ‘RHOA’ just increased exponentially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #PorshaWilliams ? (@porsha4real)