Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On IG Live— It’s Giving Major Clues About Her Big Day [Video]

Who saw dat?!

via: BET

Porsha Williams is in the process of planning her wedding to fiancé Simon Guobadia! If we know anything about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, we already know the wedding will be one to remember.

Although the couple has kept most of the details hush, hush since announcing news of their nuptials, Porsha may have accidentally given her Instagram followers hints about what many believe will be one of the most over-the-top celebrity weddings in years.

Here’s what happened…

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Porsha went live on Instagram to give fans a look at her new collection with Amazon. Unfortunately, while trying on looks in her closet, the soon-to-be bride accidentally revealed what appears to be her wedding gown.

“My wedding dress,” the author belted out before pivoting her phone away from the red gown.

Although the glimpse of the gown was brief in the video reposted by The Neighborhood Talk, fans were able to see an elaborate red velvet wedding dress featuring layers of red feathery details and gold embroidery.

If we suspect correctly, it appears the theme of the event will be EXTRAVAGANT! Plenty of fancy décor, gold accents, and pieces that serve as an ode of Simon’s Nigerian roots. We can read into the clues all day, but we rather see it on camera—which is said to be rolling on the big day!

FYI: The lovebirds confirmed their engagement in May 2021. Earlier this year, Porsha told Bravo that she’s planning to have three different weddings across the globe.