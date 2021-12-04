Plumber Finds Cash in Wall of Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church Years After Burglary [Photo]

Joel Osteen’s church was recently under fire for being a recipient of a $4.4 million PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, to which the church responded with statements of repaying the loan. However, recent developments may find extra cash in the church’s treasury.

via: New York Post

A plumber went to Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston to remove a loose toilet but instead found envelopes stuffed with cash and checks inside the wall — seven years after $600,000 was stolen from the church safe, according to KRPC Channel 2.

The bizarre story came to light during a radio segment with host George Lindsey on 100.3 “The Bull” when a caller claimed he was doing repairs at Osteen’s house of worship on Nov. 10, 2021, and stumbled upon the hidden treasure.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller told Lindsey. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, ‘Oh wow!’”

The honest plumber didn’t run away with the loot.

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,” he added.

It’s unclear how much money was in the wall, but Houston police never solved the 2014 crime, in which the megachurch said a whopping $600,000 had gone missing from the safe.

“Don’t you want to know what happened, I mean they stole the money, but they didn’t get it out of the wall. Did they have an accident, you know what I mean? It’s like, why did they never go back? If it’s that money, why did they never go back?” Lindsey said.

A rep from Lakewood Church put out a statement confirming the plumber’s tale.

“Recently, while repair work was being done at Lakewood Church, an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found,” a representative said. “Lakewood immediately notified the Houston Police Department and is assisting them with their investigation. Lakewood has no further comment at this time.”

Upon inspection of the checks found, the police were able to tie the money back to the uncovered case. “Evidence from the recovered checks suggests this November case is connected to a March 9, 2014 theft report of undisclosed amounts of money at the church,” the police said in an official statement.

Response on investigation at 3700 Southwest Freeway:#hounews pic.twitter.com/9rssUllblJ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 3, 2021