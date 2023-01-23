Pete Davidson's Kim Kardashian Tattoos Appear to Have Disappeared As Comedian Seemingly Begins Dating Chase Sui Wonders

Did Pete Davidson get his Kim Kardashian-related tattoos removed?

It appears so.

via Just Jared:

The 29-year-old Bodies, Bodies Bodies actor and comedian got several tattoos dedicated to Kim, her family and their relationship while they were together.

Back in October fans speculated that one of the tattoos, which read “My Girl is a Lawyer,” looked like it was fadingwhen he was seen out. New shirtless photos of Pete from January 21 suggest that all of his tattoos dedicated to Kim have been removed.

According to People, Pete was spotted on vacation in Hawaii with Chase over the weekend. Previous tattoos that made reference to Kim were no longer evident.

That included one that had the initials of his ex’s kids, another of her name and a reference to the Saturday Night Live skit where they shared their first public kiss.

It does appear that Pete has totally moved on. After sparking relationship rumors with Chase earlier in the month, they were spotted kissing. Many took that as confirmation they were together.

Kim mentioned that Pete actually branded himself in dedication to her — and that can’t be removed. Tough break.