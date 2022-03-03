Pete Davidson Reportedly Joining Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin Space Flight

Don’t tell Kanye West — but Pete Davidson is reportedly going to outer space.

via Page Six:

The “Saturday Night Live” star is close to signing a deal to join Jeff Bezos on a Blue Origin flight, Page Six can reveal.

Davidson, 28, was spotted at the billionaire’s Los Angeles compound in January, as he and girlfriend Kim Kardashian arrived for dinner with Bezos and his longtime love Lauren Sanchez.

“Pete is excited,” a Davidson source told Page Six. “They haven’t signed a contract yet, but it looks like it’s going to happen. The details are being finalized.

“He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”

It’s not yet known when Davidson would go into space, but it will likely be later this year, the source said.

Last May, Davidson’s doofus character Chad returned to “SNL” as a Mars colonist on the episode hosted by Space X CEO Elon Musk.

In the skit, Musk, playing himself, rushes to mission control when a trip to Mars goes terribly wrong. Someone needs to save the crew, and a hero emerges in Chad.

“You won’t survive this mission,” Musk warns Chad, thanking him for making the “ultimate sacrifice.”

“Ha, sack“, Chad giggles.

After he saves the colony, Chad is given a chance to speak to the entire world. He farts.

Bezos made his first foray into space last July on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. He was accompanied by his brother Mark, pioneering aviator Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old student from the Netherlands.

In October, Bezos sent “Star Trek” icon William Shatner, 90, into space — complete with a box of his own childhood “Star Trek” toys.

Reps for Bezos were unavailable for comment.

One person who will be waiting for Davidson to come back down to earth is Kardashian.

On Thursday, she liked a tweet from filmmaker James Gunn, who worked with Davidson on the 2021 movie “The Suicide Squad.”

Gunn wrote: “For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.”

This week, Kardashian’s ex, West, released a music video in which a cartoon version of the rapper kidnapped a Davidson lookalike who ended up decapitated.

We expect Kanye to announce Yeezy Space by the morning.