PETA Slams Paris Hilton For Buying Boutique Puppy

PETA and Paris Hilton are at it again.

Paris recently showed off a new teacup chihuahua related to her late dog Harajuku Bitch and said she got it at Froufrou’s Teacup Puppies.

That set PETA off. The organization says “Paris Hilton has apparently been living under a rock for the past decade, because a day in an animal shelter would have shown her just how many Chihuahuas already need homes, and five minutes on Petfinder would turn up thousands more, including puppies.”

They then roasted her by noting “PETA knows that retail therapy is what Paris loves best, but we ask her to keep the shopping to baubles and bags and give an animal a chance to be ‘living’ by adopting.”

To PETA’s point, about 3.3 million dogs enter shelters each year and nearly a third have to be euthanized according to the ASPCA.

Paris’ new puppy is getting a similar reaction from PETA as Pete Davidson did when he recently got a Cavapoo puppy from a pet store.