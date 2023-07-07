Kim Zolciak Shades Kenya Moore in ‘RHOA’ Return: ‘That Bitch is Still Alive’ [Video]

Kim Zolciak is making her highly anticipated return to the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

via: Page Six

Zolciak shades longtime foe Kenya Moore in Sunday’s all-new episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Uh, really?” the series alum huffs in Page Six’s exclusive preview. “That bitch is still alive.”

Zolciak’s comment comes during a dinner scene with peach holder Shereé Whitfield and their fellow “RHOA” OGs DeShawn Snow and Lisa Wu.

Whitfield, 53, tells the trio — whom she originated “Atlanta” with in 2008’s Season 1 alongside NeNe Leakes — that Moore, 52, and more members of the current cast will be accompanying her on an upcoming girls’ trip to Portugal.

While Zolciak, 45, was unnerved by the mere mention of Moore’s name, the “Tardy for the Party” singer was seemingly apathetic about Drew Sidora’s participation but enthused by Marlo Hampton’s.

“Oh my God, Marlo!” says Zolciak, who last appeared on “RHOA” in 2017’s Season 10 as a “friend of” the cast. “I love Marlo.”

Although Zolciak hasn’t made any progress with Moore over the years, she and frenemy Wu, 52, appear to be in a better place.

“We will always be connected,” Zolciak tells the women during a toast, prompting Wu to respond, “And even when I was hating you, I love you. It was great memories. I don’t hate you anymore.”

Zolciak admits that she “never hated” Wu, with the latter echoing the same sentiment. The women then hug it out, which Whitfield sees as hope for peace within the Season 15 cast.

“If me, Lisa, DeShawn and Kim can make it through all of the BS from before, then I definitely feel like me and my current friends can do the same,” the She by Shereé designer says in a confessional, referencing ongoing conflict between Hampton and Kandi Burruss.

Whitfield, whose health struggles with fibroids are playing out on the Bravo hit, says that she hopes the “healing” activities she has planned for Portugal — including yoga, meditation and sound baths — will help quell the drama.

“There is a huge divide in the group right now. And what’s going on around me with these girls is constant stress,” she says in a confessional.

“And I’m making it my mission to bring everybody back together because with my fibroids, you don’t need stress.”

Despite receiving an invitation from Whitfield, Zolciak did not take part in the Portuguese getaway. Months later, it was revealed that she and now-estranged husband Kroy Biermann called it quits on their 11-year marriage.