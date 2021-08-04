Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes’ Arrest Video Shows Excessive Force by Police [Video]

The chief of the Los Angeles Police Department has ordered use-of-force detectives to investigate the arrest of NBA player Jaxson Hayes, accused by LAPD of fighting with officers when they responded to a Woodland Hills residence for a suspected domestic violence incident.

via: Clutch Points

As you can see Jaxson Hayes was resisting arrest, but the officers were being far too physical with him. Hayes was ultimately taken into custody on the morning of July 28th and was treated at a nearby hospital. However, he did face charges and posted a $25,000 bond.

HERES THE FULL VIDEO WITH THE AUDIO ? pic.twitter.com/C2o1JVQjny — jose (@KlayForTrey) August 4, 2021

This whole fiasco started when the LAPD received a domestic violence call from a woman and when they arrived, Jaxson Hayes was in the front yard. He was trying to go into the house, which resulted in the cops using excessive force.

The Pelicans organization released this statement on the incident:

“We have been made aware of the incident involving Jaxson Hayes. We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

It is important to note that Hayes did push an officer after they tried to put him in handcuffs, but nonetheless, there is no need to treat a 21-year-old with such aggression. Especially when 3-4 cops step in. Absolutely unacceptable and just another example of what African-Americans face every day in the US from the police.

Hayes is facing a count of resisting arrest.