Patti LuPone Joins 'WandaVision' Spinoff 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'

Patti LuPone is joining the MCU.

via Gizmodo:

As Deadline reports, her introduction into the MCU is shrouded in mystery;she’s been cast on WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos in an as-yet unrevealed role. After Kathryn Hahn was Emmy-nominated for playing WandaVision’s antagonist—who had her own outrageously catchy theme song, “Agatha All Along”—this is not completely surprising, but still pretty freaking cool that Marvel is continuing to add to the musical talents of the cast.

LuPone will star alongside Hahn, Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Aubrey Plaza (White Lotus, Black Bear, Legion), Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, and Sasheer Zamata. Emma Caulfield Ford is also expected to return as Dottie, her WandaVision character.

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney+, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos should begin casting spells next winter.

We can’t wait to see how this turns out. Patti is a legend.