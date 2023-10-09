Patti LaBelle And Brooklyn Chop House Strike Exclusive Partnership With Walmart

In a remarkable collaboration that promises to take the culinary world by storm, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins owner of the celebrity hot spot– Brooklyn Chop House and Patti Labelle Foods have joined forces.

via: Vibe

LaBelle and Cummins, have entered an exclusive partnership with Walmart to bring the restaurant’s famous dumplings to retail.

The 79-year-old singer and Cummins, a former music executive turned entrepreneur, facilitated the partnership through LaBelle’s company ZPAC. The deal broadens the availability of the BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings, as the product will now be in over 1,000 Walmart locations across the U.S.

Brooklyn Chop House Grocer Partners expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration with the award-winning artist and Walmart. “We’re thrilled to partner with the legendary Patti LaBelle to bring the flavors of Brooklyn Chop House and BCH Grocer dumplings to homes across the nation through Walmart stores,” BCH shared in a press release.

“These dumplings are a testament to our commitment to excellence in the culinary world. We have already sold out in some locations. We are overwhelmed with the response from so many friends, loyal customers, and those who have always wanted to experience Brooklyn Chop House menu items but have yet to be able to get to our NYC locations; what a feeling, what an unpredicted response!”

BCH Grocer Frozen Dumplings are available in an array of flavors, including classic pork, mac and cheese, Korean BBQ-inspired beef cheese and bacon, and chocolate cake dumplings. Established in 2019, the company promises an “unwavering commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation” and that each handcrafted dumpling is “a fusion of tradition, delivering a burst of flavors that are sure to tantalize taste buds.”

The deal is all in the success and synergy lane. “Launching the dumplings with Patti LaBelle is a milestone moment,” says the owner of Brooklyn Chop House, Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins. “They are a testament to the culinary creativity and passion that drives Brooklyn Chop House. Crafted with precision, these dumplings have become a beacon of excitement at my fine dining locations and franchised Brooklyn Dumpling shops. They represent a fusion of flavors that transcends boundaries, and now I am inviting everyone nationally to try our creative dumplings in the comfort of their homes.”