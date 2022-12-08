Pastor Jamal Bryant Wants To Bring Black Men Back To Church By Growing Weed [Video]

Pastor Jamal Bryant has a plan to drive business to his church and increase membership among Black males.

via: BET

Bryant, who officiates over the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in metro Atlanta, said, “I’m looking for people that smell like weed. New Birth is the largest land-owning Black church in America. My position to my deacons is ‘why aren’t we not raising cannabis?”

Ali couldn’t contain her shock, and Bryant didn’t bat an eye.

He also expressed that he would be teaching men how to handle business, introducing concepts of sustainable farming and preserving the “ecosystem.”

“I’ll be able to bring in Black males. They’re able to do it legally. I’m teaching them farming. I’m helping them to enhance the ecosystem. This is the kind of conversation. So if the guy, Black boy, in Bankhead said ‘they growing weed at the church? Where do I join?’ I don’t need no pamphlet for him.”

According to Georgia’s Department of Health, marijuana laws are tougher than most states, so it’s uncertain how Bryant would pull off the venture.

“??Georgia’s law is much more limited than some other states’ medical marijuana laws. For example, it does not legalize the sale or possession of marijuana in leaf form, and it does not authorize the production or sale of food products infused with low-THC oil or the ingestion of low-THC oil through vapor. It does not authorize physicians to prescribe marijuana for medical use. It is intended solely to protect qualified persons from criminal prosecution for possessing low-THC oil for medicinal purposes.”