Paris Jackson's Alleged Stalker Arrested, Charged After History Of Trespassing

Paris Jackson sought a restraining order against a man who has been stalking her for multiple years.

On Aug. 23, she said the man in question, whom she doesn’t know, scaled the fence of her property. He’s apparently been spotted in the area numerous times and was even arrested there on one occasion. Another time in August, one of her friends spotted the intruder in Jackson’s backyard. Her friend confronted the man, who then fled the scene. According to law enforcement sources, he showed up at her home just two days after she filed the restraining order against him.

TMZ is now reporting that, the alleged stalker is now behind bars after cops say he showed up at her home earlier this month … and we’re told that may not have been his first visit.

Law enforcement tells TMZ … 37-year-old Ruben Polanco was arrested September 4, when he showed up at Paris’ L.A.-area home. We’re told she had security there which kept him at bay until cops came and took him away.

The L.A. City Attorney’s Office has now charged him with 4 misdemeanors — including stalking and prowling. He’s currently sitting in jail on $20,000 bail … as the LAPD Threat Management team continues to investigate.