Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Share Some PDA in Gucci’s New Campaign [Photos]

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are mixing business with pleasure.

The couple star in Gucci’s latest campaign called Gucci Valigeria, according to a press release from the luxury fashion brand, and new teaser photos show the pair preparing to hop on a plane while decked out in Gucci gear at an airport.

The campaign, which “explores the intimacy of traveling together” through the lens of photographer Anthony Seklaoui, features a snap of the “Titi Me Preguntó” singer, 29, wrapping his arms around The Kardashians star, 27, and lifting her up as she sits on a tower of Gucci luggage. The two appear to smile widely as they also hold smaller bags from the luxury brand.

Another picture shows Jenner sitting in an airport chair, wearing a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble while looking at her phone. She has a Gucci handbag on the seat next to her and a Gucci luggage carry-on bag with the classic Gucci monogram and a neon green hand carry on top.

Bad Bunny, wearing a backwards Gucci monogram cap, could also be seen heading down an airport escalator, carrying a classic monogram bag with neon blue detailing. He had a second full neon blue Gucci duffle bag slung over his shoulder as he shot a look behind him at the camera.

A final photo shows the pair — looking ever the power couple — in head to toe Gucci products “redefining the Jet Set glamor of the 1990s” as they get off an escalator. In the snap, the model wore a white tank with a Gucci monogram skirt and a matching gray winter coat with dark shades. She wore a small brown monogram handbag slung over her shoulders with a matching brown monogram rolling check-in luggage.

As for her beau, he wore a white and green Gucci sweatshirt with Jeans — similar to his very own style — along with a black beanie and black sunglasses. He held a Gucci monogram duffle, which was slung on his right shoulder.

The products featured in the images are from the signature Gucci Savoy collection, according to the press release. These include the GG Supreme duffle bags in different sizes, backpacks, rigid suitcases and trolleys distinguished by a “combination of heritage-infused design elements such as the GG monogram and/or the Web stripe.”

Gucci said the campaign will also introduce “novel designs” with “fluorescent leather details” alongside “embossed GG” rubberized leather styles, adding that the new collection will not only pay homage to its history but also herald a “new era of adventure and luxury travel.”