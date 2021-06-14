Paris Jackson Says She Experiences 'Auditory Hallucinations' from Paparazzi Encounters on 'Red Table Talk': 'It's Standard PTSD'

Paris Jackson is speaking out about trauma she’s faced both a child and an adult at the hands of the paparazzi.

via People:

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included,” Jackson tells Willow Smith on Wednesday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, according to the Associated Press. “I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.”

“I think it’s standard PTSD,” adds Jackson, whose late father Michael attempted to shield Jackson and her brothers, Prince and BG, from the cameras by having them wear masks in public as children.

Jackson, 23, has previously spoken about her PTSD diagnosis in support of Paris Hilton, who attended an allegedly abusive boarding school in her younger years.

“I stand with @ParisHilton & all the survivors. #BreakingCodeSilence,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in October. “Please swipe up to sign this petition to shut the school down & stop the abuse of children.”

Jackson continued, “As a girl who also went to a behavior modification ‘boarding school’ for almost two years as a teenager, and has since been diagnosed with PTSD because of it, and continue to have nightmares and trust issues, I stand with @ParisHilton and the other survivors.”

Later that month, she debuted “Let Down,” her first solo track since splitting with boyfriend and Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn.

You really never know what kinds of things people are dealing with. ‘Red Table Talk’ airs Wednesdays at 12 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.