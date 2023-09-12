Pardison Fontaine Walks Hand-In-Hand With Jada Kingdom After Megan Thee Stallion Split

New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped for another season. Plenty of hip-hop’s finest were in attendance at parties over the past few days, with figures like Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Coi Leray already sharing their photo dumps on Instagram. Another duo that’s making headlines is Pardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom.

via: Vibe

Pardi seems to have moved on to another beautiful artist following his split from Megan Thee Stallion, as the rapper was seen walking hand-in-hand with dancehall/R&B singer Jada Kingdom during New York Fashion Week.

While neither party has confirmed their relationship, fans first suspected the two were dating after Pardi’s chain was seen in the background of one of Kingdom’s Instagram snaps, his head conveniently out of frame. They’ve now been photographed twice strolling the streets of New York City as they attend various fashion shows and late-night parties.

Pardi was previously in a relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Just weeks after penning a poem seemingly in her honor, the Houston Hot Girl was spotted attending a wedding with soccer star Romelu Lukaku, all but confirming a breakup. Neither party publicly declared their split.

During their courtship, both Meg and Pardi gushed over one another to social media and the press, with Megan bragging on her then-beau during an appearance on Facebook Watch’s Peace of Mind with Taraji.

“My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally,” she said in the fall of 2021. “He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.”

Of their emotional connection, she added, “That’s a big thing for me, because I used to be so into the physical, right, like … but he moves me, he inspires me, and we just feel like a real team. He feels like a partner.”

Pardi’s aforementioned poem dedicated to the “Bongos” rapper praised her endurance as she dealt with the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

“You’re a survivor but not a victim, somewhere in between ‘God forgive him’ and ‘I gotta get him. That’s why you don’t ever let these bi**hes get you out your rhythm.”