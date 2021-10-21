Pardison Fontaine Surprises Megan Thee Stallion with Chain For Anniversary [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine couldn’t celebrate their first anniversary as a couple without some drip.

via: Rap-Up

In honor of the occasion, Megan’s man planned a romantic day for his boo. He filled the house with rose petals and served her breakfast in bed while the two wore Versace robes. Later, they changed into matching pajamas before a chef prepared them a hibachi dinner at home. The “Hibachi wit a Hottie” menu included shrimp, chicken, steak, and lobster tail.

Pardi tried to secure an iPhone 13 for his girlfriend, but came up short. Instead, he surprised her with an icy new chain featuring a flame emoji and her name spelled out in diamonds.

“I don’t know who bought all the iPhone 13s but baby was mad as hell I couldn’t find her one,” Pardi wrote before thanking the jeweler. “thank you @luxe_vvsjewelers for helping me get out the dog house and putting the icing?? on the cake for the special day.”

Megan also shared a series of photos from the special day with the caption, “Pardi girl,” to which Pardi gushed, “4EVER KINDA THING.”

The Grammy-winning rapper previously said that Pardi was “the one” and she would be happy to become his wife. “I’m not getting married right now,” she said before adding, “But I do want to marry him… He want to marry me.”

Megan is set to appear alongside Ozuna and BLACKPINK’s Lisa on DJ Snake’s new single “SG,” which drops tonight. She also teased a “surprise” for her Hotties.

Lol I still have a surprise hotties … — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 21, 2021

Earlier in the week, she launched her own Hottie Sauce at Popeyes, which received Cardi B’s stamp of approval.

??? if y’all ain’t tried the hottie sauce yet this is a sign to go get it ??? https://t.co/F1KvRn5Y06 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 20, 2021

Pardi in love love.