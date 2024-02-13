Paramount to Lay Off 800 Staffers as CEO Unveils Broad “Streamlining Costs” Effort | lovebscott.com

Paramount Global has begun a planned round of layoffs, telling U.S.-based employees that those affected by the cutbacks will be notified by the end of Tuesday.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

CEO Bob Bakish recently asked his staff to prioritize “managing costs” and earnings growth amid expectations of looming layoffs and deal chatter surrounding the entertainment giant.

On Tuesday, the CEO made things official, unveiling plans for an estimated 800 job reductions in the U.S. and cuts abroad over time. The company had about 24,500 employees, as of its last 10-K disclosure, which reflects staff count in Dec. 2022. Bakish’s memo coincides with what had been an expected, significant move to cut costs early this year as Wall Street evaluates Paramount’s prospects as a standalone company.

“Unfortunately, part of streamlining costs means that today, we will begin the difficult process of saying goodbye to some of our very valued colleagues across Paramount,” Bakish wrote in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “We will be notifying impacted employees who are based in the U.S. by the close of business today.”

The announcement was made just after its channels (CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+) hosted Super Bowl LVIII, which broke a ratings record with 123 million viewers. Added the CEO: “There will also be impacts in some of our offices based outside the U.S.,” with staff to be notified “over time.”

Bakish concluded: “These adjustments will help enable us to build on our momentum and execute our strategic vision for the year ahead – and I firmly believe we have much to be excited about.”

The move arrives after a year of cost cuts and corporate reorganizing in 2023 that saw Showtime merge with flagship streaming service Paramount+, MTV News shutter, a stake in BET put up for sale (and then taken off the market) and the studio weathering the production impact of dual work stoppages throughout the summer.