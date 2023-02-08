Pamela Anderson Pens Britney Spears A Letter Following Gushing Instagram Post

Pamela Anderson says she reached out to Britney Spears privately after the pop star expressed public support for her.

via: AceShowbiz

In a new interview, Pamela Anderson claimed that she wrote a private letter to Britney Spears after the “Toxic” showed public support to her in an Instagram post.

“I wrote her a letter back and hopefully she’s received it by now,” the former “Baywatch” star said during an interview with ET Canada. “It’s hard when the people closest to you betray you or use you.”

Pamela’s interview arrived almost a week after Britney praised the former Playboy model as well as her supportive sons, Brandon and Dylan, in a lengthy Instagram post. “I’m such a fan of Pamela Anderson. She was the only sex icon at one time in America and she still is!!!” Britney wrote in her post. “I really respect the fact that her children stood up for her relating to the fact that people were trying to sell her story from the past!!!!”

“They said ‘Why the hell bring up things that happened 20 years ago if that really messed up my mom???’ Referring to the embarrassing subject being sold in a comedic TV comparison. He’s right. He went on to say that because of the embarrassment she went through a very dark period in her life. I mean, when I read that I was like ‘Damn!’ ” the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer added.

“So Pamela gave me an understanding that people should support you exactly where you are in that moment of your life … Unfortunately the way my past was portrayed in these documentaries was extremely embarrassing. It felt semi-illegal. But you know I was once told we all die in the end. Chill out and let it go,” the pop singer continued.