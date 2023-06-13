OutKast Reunion Hopes Dashed By Sleepy Brown: '[André 3000] Is On A Whole Nother Journey' [Video]

Sleepy Brown has advised fans not to hold out hope for an Outkast reunion between Big Boi and Andre 3000.

via: HipHopDX

While talking to TMZ at LAX on Monday (June 12), the Organized Noize member said that an OutKast reunion is out of the question after the reporter picked his brain about Speakerboxxx/The Love Below turning 20 this year.

“Nah, they not,” Sleepy Brown said. “[André 3000] is on a while nother journey and he’s, you know, doing something. But me and Big [Boi] are still doing tours and stuff like that.

“Don’t hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don’t do it to yourself. It’s not gon’ happen, folks. If you wanna see us, we gon’ be Dungeon Family. That’s about it.”

TMZ then asked the Atlanta producer which album he feels is OutKast’s greatest. After some back and forth, he settled on 1998’s Aquemini.

“Man, you know, I can say Aquemini, I can say Stankonia,” the Brown said. “The thing about it [is], each album was a different journey. OutKast has taken people through country music with ‘Rosa Parks,’ they did rock with Stankonia, they did every genre you could ever think of in music, so it’s kinda hard to say which one is what.”

He continued: “But I’ma say Aquemini. For me, that album was the moment when OutKast really flourished as producers, too. So for me, that album is me watching them grow. That’s why it’s my favorite.”

In 2021, Big Boi was asked about a potential reunion with André 3000 in an interview with The Guardian, to which he replied: “You would have to talk to the Lord Jesus. Only he knows.”

The Atlanta legend was then asked how many songs or albums he and 3 Stacks have in the vault, to which he “smiled from ear to ear and nodded enthusiastically.” “Yeah, boy!” he answered. “There is a lot of unreleased music around here, man.”

André 3000 also spoke about the possibility of OutKast dropping an another album back in 2014 in the midst of the group’s reunion tour.

“We don’t have any plans to do one,” he said. “After this tour, though, I’ve been thinking about recording this album that I always wanted to record. We’re both working on solo albums. Big Boi is damn near through with his next album. I think after we finish this last show on October 31st in New Orleans, I’d love to get in the studio and see if I can conjure something up.”

Outkast’s last album, Idlewild, arrived in 2006 and fans have been clamoring for another one ever since.