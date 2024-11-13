Home > NEWS

‘Outer Banks’ Stars Rudy Pankow And Madison Bailey Feud Rumors Debunked

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

“Outer Banks” returned with new season 4 episodes last week yet all people can talk about is a rumored feud between costars Rudy Pankow and Madison Bailey.

Sources tell PEOPLE that Pankow and Bailey are not feuding, despite rumors that have intensified since the release of “Outer Banks” season 4, part 2 finale. Some fans alleged that the actors used body doubles for a PDA-filled scene, while others pointed to a dinner where Bailey and her partner reportedly unfollowed Pankow’s girlfriend.

However, creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke have confirmed that Pankow’s death in the season finale was always planned. Josh Pate stated, “JJ’s death was a hard but necessary piece of the architecture for the story, and we plan on honoring that as much as we can.”

Sources deny the rumors of a feud, stating that the cast’s relationship with Pankow remains strong. While fans have been speculating since season 1, Burke told Cosmopolitan that the creators considered killing off a Pogue early on, and JJ was a prime candidate.

Despite his departure, Pankow expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, saying, “It’s been such a pleasure to come to work. This is by far the biggest thing I’ve ever done.” The cast also praised Pankow’s contributions to the show, with Bailey saying he brought “a lightheartedness that the show desperately needed.”

Sources close to Pankow and Bailey have not yet responded to requests for comment. However, the creators have emphasized that Pankow’s death was integral to the story and that the cast’s bond remains strong.

via: AceShowbiz

