Oprah Winfrey Surprises DNC With Night Three Speech: 'Decency and Respect Are on the Ballot' | www.lovebscott.com

Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance during night three of the Democratic National Convention, where she took the stage for a rousing speech in support of Kamala Harris.

via THR:

Reports of Oprah’s attendance surfaced only about an hour before she took the stage. DNC announcers teased her as “an upcoming speaker” shortly before she appeared.

“I’ve lived in Mississippi, in Tennessee, in Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana, Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, California and sweet home Chicago,” Winfrey said. “I have actually traveled this country from the redwood forests — love those redwoods! — to the gulf stream waters. I’ve seen racism and sexism and income inequality and division. I’ve not only seen it, at times I’ve been on the receiving end of it. But more often than not, what I’ve witnessed and experienced are human beings, both conservative and liberal, who may not agree with each other, but who still help you in a heartbeat if you are in trouble. These are the people who make me proud to say that I am an American.”

Winfrey’s speech was brimming with history; she referenced the stories of Tessie Prevost Williams, a trailblazing figure in school desegregation who died recently. The media mogul drew comparisons between Williams, Ruby Bridges and Harris, who was part of one of the first desegregated class in Berkeley, California.

“Soon, very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and our sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father — two idealistic, energetic immigrants — how this child grew up to become the 47th President of the United States,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey also touched on the importance of voting, calling the act “the best of America.” She noted that she is a registered Independent “who’s proud to vote again and again and again, because I’m an American, and that’s what Americans do.”

“I’m calling on all you independents and all you undecideds — you know this is true…values and character matter most of all,” Winfrey told the crowd. “More than anything… decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024.”

“We are Americans,” she continued. “Let us choose loyalty to the constitution over loyalty to any individual. And let us choose optimism over cynicism because that’s the best of America.

Winfrey also touched on the “joy” theme that many have pointed to over the course of the convention. At points, she practically sang as the crowd cheered.

“Let us choose truth,” she said. “Let us choose honor, and let us choose joy, because that is the best of America.”

We all know what we have to do. We have to get out there and VOTE