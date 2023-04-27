One of 6ix9ine's Alleged Gym Attackers Walks Free After Charges Dropped

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last few months, you know 6ix9ine was attacked at an LA Fitness in Florida. The incident occurred about a month ago. The rapper has been making the most of his recent notoriety, having released two new songs and videos since the attack. The assailants, identified as Rafael Medina Jr., Octavious Medina, and Anthony Maldonado, were arrested for their alleged involvement. The men were charged with assault and robbery.

via: HipHopDX

According to XXL, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is no longer pursuing charges against Anthony Maldonado in connection to the bloody beatdown of 6ix9ine, which occurred at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth, Florida last month.

Maldonado, 25, was arrested on assault and robbery charges on March 30 along with two other suspects: Rafael Medina Jr., 43, and Octavious Medina, 23 — the former of which is reportedly a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang.

Rafael and Octavious Medina are still being charged.

Maldonado confirmed his charges have been dropped during an interview with internet personality 1090 Jake on Instagram Live earlier this week, during which he denied his involvement in the attack and claimed his arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

“I literally am so confused by the whole situation,” he said while detailing his arrest. “I walk out the house and literally they have six detectives outside, everybody with assault rifles, German Shepherds and stuff, walking me out like a killer in front of all my neighbors.

“They take me to the police station, and they don’t even do a proper investigation. The didn’t ask me who I was with, where I was at that night, none of that. They just said, ‘You look like the guy and that’s you,’” he continued, referring to surveillance footage from inside the gym.

Maldonado explained that police accused him of using his membership to grant Rafael and Octavious Medina entry to the gym, but claimed he was “at home preparing for Bible study” the day of the attack and has “eight witnesses who can attest to that.”