Omari Hardwick Says He Was Made An Offer To Return To “Power” [Video]

Omari Hardwick is down to reprise his role as James St. Patrick/Ghost in the “Power” franchise, but the money has to be right.

The original show, Power, ran for six seasons from 2014 and 2020. It centered on drug dealer James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) as he tried to leave the world of crime behind.

However, Hardwick was left behind when Power ended in 2020. While three spinoffs/sequels (Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force) have been created and enjoying equal success, Hardwick has not returned. Even though one of the sequels, Ghost, bares his character’s name, he still hasn’t appeared. Instead, the show focuses on his character’s son as he tries to navigate his own life, as well as his father’s legacy.

During the press tour for the upcoming The Mother, Hardwick was asked whether he would reprise his role as Ghost. “It would have to be the perfect thing,” Hardwick lamented before revealing a shocking twist. “They asked me before to come back. They asked me in the last year and a half to come back. When I was offered this, when I was in Boston reading this script. I was in Boston saying “and then this”. And then the “then this” went to Starz and then they didn’t come back. They didn’t give me what I wanted on the “then this”. So if they gave me the “then this”…but it would need to be the right “that”.”

Despite Hardwick helping make Power what it is today, it appears that Starz wasn’t willing to pay out to get him back. Perhaps this is part of the reason that 50 Cent is looking to move away from the network. However, this is sadly nothing new. Neve Campbell did not return for 2023’s Scream 6 after being lowballed by studio executives. Despite the fact there would be no Scream franchise without Campbell, the rights owners weren’t willing to pay her a fair rate. Since leaving Power, Hardwick has enjoyed a modicum of mainstream success. He has appeared in Army of the Dead and its unreleased spinoff Lost Vegas. Furthermore, he has appeared in Fantasy Football and Pieces of Her.