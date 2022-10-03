Oh No Ma'am: Kanye West Wears 'White Lives Matter' Shirt During His YZY Season 9 Presentation in Paris

Kanye West had the unmitigated gall to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shurt during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris on Monday.

via Complex:

Ye, who was also wearing his pair of previously-headlined diamond-studded flip-flops, wore the shirt early into the livestream experience. At the time of this writing, the full design of the t-shirt in question had not been disclosed. However, several models in the presentation were also seen wearing variations of the shirt.

During his opening remarks on Monday, Ye touched on a variety of topics, including how certain outlets focused on the delayed start time of his prior events when such delays were (in Ye’s words) merely a side effect of trying to “present the best idea.”

As for the “White Lives Matter” design, the phrase itself, of course, is often associated with various far-right ideologies and is frequently used (as is “All Lives Matter,” et al.) among fervent Trump supporters. In the past, Ye has expressed support for Trump and related assertions.

Yuck.

kanye west in a white lives matter shirt pic.twitter.com/GxfwsDYVDD — ARKANGEL (@itsarkangel) October 3, 2022