Cardi B and JT of the City Girls Trade Shots on Twitter

The rap girls are fighting…again.

This time JT of the City Girls and Cardi B are on Twitter going back and forth in the wake of GloRilla and Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” debuting in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It appears to have started when JT responded to someone referencing her feature on Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Mix.’

In her response, she congratulated GloRilla while leaving off Cardi — who was clearly instrumental in getting the song on the charts — and instead plugged the ‘Queen Mix.’

im not like that at alllll I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap,you TWEET! Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX? https://t.co/vk5pe33XLr — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi caught wind of the shade and fired off a subtweet of her own.

JT hit back with an obvious response — and the game was on.

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer? https://t.co/tSya8WLqoC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

That was BEFORE you replied!!!! & said you was talking about ME! So tell the world why you said I’m a lap dog cardi! https://t.co/A40cSlM5xr — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Wait I’m back for this last tweet cause who doing anything for doggy treats?? If anything glorilla have you a BONE that you need to go feed to that dog you was posing by the pool with for hot shit! Fancy pants https://t.co/I4BiKlv0PU — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

I was in jail, but also very thankful! Also never dissed her! Also never had a problem she said because I wrote her fans back the same fans she curse out like a dog! But hey I could be wrong idk https://t.co/imoPSCWTqJ — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN shit!!! You know this https://t.co/A40cSm38zr — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi please I’m not impressed I don’t care I’m not bout to beef with you about YouTube girl is crazy? ?????????? https://t.co/66I0ZEuzY8 — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Didn’t I hit you back in the DM 20 minutes ago but I gotta come on the timeline for a response? And you’re mute but steady arguing here. Like I said, this shit is for show. OPPORTUNISTS. https://t.co/Q5JyDcojpB — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 3, 2022

Maybe both our timing off, but how am I an opportunist you called me a lapdog for no fucking reason make since! But back to the dm’s I go https://t.co/mxZ61I20Xe — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

But today was supposed to be about GLORILLA! instead you called me a lap dog nah bitch ima a BIG DOG!! roof roof!!!!! — J?? (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

And of course, Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter to throw a little shade herself.

Hopefully Caresha is busy over there with Diddy and stays out of it.