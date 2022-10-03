  1. Home
Cardi B and JT of the City Girls Trade Shots on Twitter

October 03, 2022 4:35 PM PST

The rap girls are fighting…again.

This time JT of the City Girls and Cardi B are on Twitter going back and forth in the wake of GloRilla and Cardi’s “Tomorrow 2” debuting in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It appears to have started when JT responded to someone referencing her feature on Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen Mix.’

In her response, she congratulated GloRilla while leaving off Cardi — who was clearly instrumental in getting the song on the charts — and instead plugged the ‘Queen Mix.’

Cardi caught wind of the shade and fired off a subtweet of her own.

JT hit back with an obvious response — and the game was on.

And of course, Nicki Minaj hopped on Twitter to throw a little shade herself.

Hopefully Caresha is busy over there with Diddy and stays out of it.

 

