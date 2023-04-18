Offset Thanks Calvin Harris for Takeoff Tribute at Coachella

It’s been five months since the tragic murder of Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball). The rapper was a pioneer voice in the Atlanta music scene, having had massive success as part of the hip-hop group the Migos. Before his untimely death, the musician had formed the duo Unc & Phew with his uncle Quavo (also a former member of the Migos). Musicians such as NBA Youngboy, former groupmates, and now electronic DJ Calvin Harris have all paid tribute to him.

via: Complex

The Migos rapper took to his Instagram Story on Sunday, writing, “This so hard, man, thank you” atop a tweet about Harris’ performance of an unreleased version of his 2017 hit “Slide,” which featured a verse from Takeoff.

The original song, which appeared on Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, included features from Frank Ocean and Migos, though only Offset and Quavo made appearances on the track.

In addition to Takeoff’s verse, Harris also cast an image of the late rapper on the screen behind him. Takeoff’s verse was taken from another Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 cut “Holiday,” which also features Snoop Dogg and John Legend, People points out.

Takeoff was fatally shot over five months ago outside of a bowling alley in Houston Texas. This past weekend, Offset commemorated Takeoff with an enormous back tattoo, which he shared on IG, alongside the caption, “Love you 4L & after.” The new ink shows the 28-year-old wearing a handful of gold chains and a zebra print shirt, backdropped by images of the solar system.

Numerous artists have paid tribute to Takeoff in recent months. Quavo dropped the song “Greatness” and “Without You,” while Gucci Mane shared the track “Letter to Takeoff.” The Migos rapper was also celebrated during the 2023 Grammy Awards, via an emotional performance from Quavo.