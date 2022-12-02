Offset Returns to the Stage for First Show Since Takeoff's Death: 'Doing This for My Brother' [Video]

Migos member Offset took to the stage early Friday morning (Dec. 2) during Miami Art Basel.

via: People

The 30-year-old musician performed at Miami club E11EVEN early Friday morning, as Art Basel kicked off its annual weekend in the city.

“We’re doing this for my brother,” Offset told the crowd before launching into hits including “Bad and Boujee” and “Clout,” Page Six reports.

“For Takeoff, let’s do this s—,” he added, per the outlet.

Offset’s wife, Cardi B, was also in attendance at the Art Basel event, as well as Chance the Rapper.

Offset’s performance comes days after his rapper wife shared in a since-deleted Twitter voice note that the couple was still reeling following Takeoff’s killing.

“We living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” said Cardi, 30. “I feel like if I talk about the incident so desensitized, I feel like if we talk about how we really feel or what motherf—-ers really been going through, y’all will start saying, ‘Oh, sympathy.’ ”

“And we don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy,” she added.

Cardi continued, “Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

