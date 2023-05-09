Offset Dresses Like Michael Jackson While Escorting Daughters to 'The Little Mermaid' Premiere [Photos + Video]

Offset and his daughters, Kalea and Kulture, wowed at the premiere of ‘The Little Mermaid’.

via: ET

The Migos rapper walked the blue carpet hand-in-hand with Kalea, 8, and Kulture, 5 at the Dolby Theatre, with the trio all sporting coordinating black-and-white ensembles. For his part, Offset channeled Prince Eric with a structured white jacket and black pants. His girls colored their hair with a hint of Ariel red, donning black-and-white ballgowns and sheer opera gloves.

“Mermaid premiere with my princesses,” Offset captioned a photo from the night.

The 31-year-old musician shares Kulture and son Wave, 1, with wife Cardi B. He welcomed his children Kalea, Jordan, 13, and Kody, 8, during past relationships.

ET was also on the blue carpet catching up with the film’s stars, including Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy.

“I think that for me there’s something special about this one. If we haven’t been a parent, we’ve all had parents. We’ve all wrestled with what that is. We’ve all longed to figure out what’s the life I want, which is really the key story that in this, I feel like it’s more modern than it was in the original, just in terms of really carving out the life you choose to have for yourself,” McCarthy said.

Meanwhile, Halle was most thrilled to be joined at the event by her sister, Chloe Bailey.

“I get chills,” Chloe said of her sister’s role and what it means for young Black girls to feel represented on screen.

“To know that all of those beautiful girls will be able to see proper representation, whether you’re black or white or anything like that, you’ll be able to look at my sister and say ‘I can be anything I want to be no matter what the world tells me is acceptable,” she continued. “There could not be a more perfect Ariel.”

Fans can see Halle bring Ariel to life when The Little Mermaid hits theaters on May 26.

Check out some video of the family on the red carpet.

offset with his daughters kalea and kulture on the blue carpet for #TheLittleMermaid premiere pic.twitter.com/H8FveXNXNK — Halle Bailey Legion ????? (@HalleLegion) May 9, 2023

The Prince and his Princesses. ? #Offset stepped out for daddy-daughter date night at the #LittleMermaid premiere. pic.twitter.com/NwrLQs1z3M — People (@people) May 9, 2023

Chloe Bailey with Offset and his daughters Kulture and Kalea at The Little Mermaid premiere. #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/1KllAYOhcO — Cardi B News (@CardiNewss) May 9, 2023

Cardi B’s daughter Kulture tonight hugging Halle Bailey at #TheLittleMermaid Premier. ???pic.twitter.com/MuBwGnGRmR — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 9, 2023