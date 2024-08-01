O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Marcia Clarke Reportedly to Be Subpoenaed to Testify in Murder Accomplice Defamation Lawsuit | www.lovebscott.com

O.J. Simpson’s longtime friend and robbery accomplice reportedly got the okay to call Marcia Clarke, the lead prosecutor on Simpson’s murder case, for testimony in a defamation lawsuit.

O.J. Simpson’s longtime friend and robbery accomplice got a judge’s permission to call Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor from Simpson’s murder trial, for testimony in his $20 million defamation case against a Florida newspaper, court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal.

Charles “Charlie” Ehrlich is suing the Miami New Times, alleging the outlet published an article falsely suggesting he was an accomplice in the deadly stabbings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

According to the latest filing in his case, a judge granted the ex-con’s request to subpoena Clark along with her co-prosecutor on the Simpson case, Christopher Darden, and the former Los Angeles police chief on the investigation, Mark Fuhrman for depositions. Clark and her team were unable to sway the jury in the sensational 1994 double murder trial, and Simpson was famously acquitted.

In his motion, Ehrlich argued these individuals “have knowledge of some of the issues in this case.”

He had also asked for permission to subpoena Simpson for a deposition, citing the same reason, but the embattled NFL athlete died just two days after the judge granted the request.

Ehrlich is suing the newspaper, alleging the September 2021 article made “false, salacious, and highly offensive statements” about him when they reported on a “fictionalized version of events” from a leaked movie script.

The article explored “a script circulating around Hollywood” for a project titled Juiced, which challenges the official account of the grisly slayings. The script presented an alternate scenario where Ehrlich, a former Miami dug trafficker, tagged along with Simpson on the night of the murders “to squeeze him for cocaine debts, sending the former NFL great into a rage.”

The ex-con, whose rap sheet includes helping Simpson carry out his 2007 Las Vegas armed robbery, claimed he was in Miami that night and asserted the screenplay was a “fictionalized version of events.”

His complaint states: “An objective reader of the Article is left with the impression that Mr. Ehrlich participated in the murders of June 12, 1994, even though New Times was aware that the script is a work of fiction and was not based on the factual events of the O.J. Simpson case.”

via: RadarOnline.com