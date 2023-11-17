Not So Fast: Diddy Is Not the Subject of Sexual Assault Investigation, NYPD Says They Gave Incorrect Information

Last night, a detailed report was published suggesting that Diddy was secretly under investigation by the New York City Police Department for sexual assault.

The report came in the aftermath of Cassie’s bombshell lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of abuse, rape, and sex trafficking. The alleged incident the NYPD was said to be investigating is a separate incident and it was unclear if Cassie made the criminal complaint.

This morning, a spokesperson from the NYPD has issued a statement refuting the report and admits they gave a reporter “erroneous” information.

The statement reads:

“Yesterday, a member of the NYPD’s public information office erroneously told a reporter about the apparent existence of an active case file containing the name ‘Sean Combs.’ There is no such investigation, at present. Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted.”

Something seems fishy here — but after hearing about what happened to Kid Cudi we’re not saying anything!