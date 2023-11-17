50 Cent Avoids Criminal Charges for Mic Throwing Incident

50 Cent is in the clear, for now, for chucking a microphone into the crowd during his L.A. show back in August.

via: Entertainment Tonight

“This matter has been set for a City Attorney Hearing, which is a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals,” the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said in a statement to ET. “The case will remain open for the duration of 1 year from the date of the incident. It can be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges, should there be any further incidents between the parties or any additional reports made against Mr. Jackson. If there are no further police contacts with Mr. Jackson, this case will be closed after 1 year from the incident date.”

The incident occurred during the rapper’s August appearance at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as part of his Final Lap Tour. In a video captured by fans, the 48-year-old rapper — born Curtis Jackson — is seen on one side of the stage, seemingly frustrated with his microphones as he throws one down and hands off another while YG performs on the stage behind him. A moment later, Jackson is seen walking to another part of the stage before he reappears rapping into another mic. That one also seems to fail and a crew member hands him a new mic. Jackson then turns and hurls his faulty mic into an area offstage.

Although the video does not show where the microphone landed, photos obtained by The Neighborhood Talk show Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain suffered an injury to her forehead purportedly from being hit with Jackson’s mic. In the pictures, Monegain has bloodstains on her face and is lifting gauze off of her forehead to show the gash allegedly caused by the mic.

Monegain did not host her midday show for Power 106 on Aug. 31. DJ Junior Boy took over her show, telling listeners, “I’ll be filling in for the homegirl Bryhana and I’ll be here until 3 p.m.”

Jackson’s lawyer previously denied that the rapper “intentionally” struck anyone after allegedly hitting a fan in the head with his microphone during a performance.

“Let’s be very clear; as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” the Power star’s attorney, Scott Leemon, told ET in a statement. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”