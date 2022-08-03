Not So Fast: Wendy Williams Isn't Married to a NYPD Officer Named Henry, Rep Says

Wendy Williams is NOT secretly married to a New York Police Department officer named Henry, despite a report claiming otherwise.

Her rep slams the report as ‘inaccurate.’

via Page Six:

“That’s inaccurate,” William Selby tells Page Six exclusively. “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation.”

As for whether Williams’ mystery man is, in fact, a cop, Selby adds, “Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment.”

Something’s going on over there with Wendy.